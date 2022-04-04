Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 326,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,791,378 shares.The stock last traded at $28.79 and had previously closed at $28.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

