Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $92.77 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIC. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.86.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 862.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 75,104 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,883,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.