Scry.info Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $74,216.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00037399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00107562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

