Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
NYSE SA traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,651. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $20.87.
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
