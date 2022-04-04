Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE SA traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,651. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $20.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 89,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

