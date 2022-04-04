Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $148.89 on Thursday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.25.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $2,466,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $608,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,369 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,806. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Seagen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

