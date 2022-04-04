Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

RJF stock opened at $108.94 on Monday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Raymond James by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,280,000 after buying an additional 65,993 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Raymond James by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

