SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,898,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 351,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

