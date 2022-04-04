Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.57.
SRE traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $170.34. 1,049,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $170.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.44%.
In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sempra (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
