Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $171.07

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.07 and last traded at $166.09, with a volume of 22366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.34.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.98.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

