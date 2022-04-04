Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $170.34 on Monday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $170.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

