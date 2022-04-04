Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) Insider Sells A$1,319,910.20 in Stock

Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY – Get Rating) insider Timothy Crommelin sold 286,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.60 ($3.46), for a total transaction of A$1,319,910.20 ($992,413.68).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76.
About Senex Energy (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.