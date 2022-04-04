Serum Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Serum has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $413.96 million and approximately $167.42 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00006732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

