Sfmg LLC Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

NYSE:WELL opened at $97.82 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

