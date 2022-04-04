Sfmg LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sfmg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 429,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 440,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,508,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 74,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $206.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.51. The firm has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.11 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

