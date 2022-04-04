Sfmg LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,423,000 after purchasing an additional 399,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $228.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.