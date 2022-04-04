Sfmg LLC Grows Stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,957 shares of company stock worth $2,055,923. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

