Sfmg LLC Has $632,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

AMGN stock opened at $243.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.15. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

