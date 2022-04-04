Sfmg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific stock opened at $259.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.74. The company has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

