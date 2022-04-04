Sfmg LLC Sells 10,796 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after acquiring an additional 177,994 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 995,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,673 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 726,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 72,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 694,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

