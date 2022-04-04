Sfmg LLC Sells 794 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

