Sfmg LLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Shares of CAT opened at $219.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.