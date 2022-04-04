Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.18. 6,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $135,806,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,900,000 after buying an additional 4,138,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after buying an additional 4,001,945 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,844,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,381,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,629,000 after buying an additional 2,681,101 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.