Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

SHEN opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 35.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 36,397 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

