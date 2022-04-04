Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NYSE SHG traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $33.76. 134,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,830. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $938,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 350,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

