Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON:CBP opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 264.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 260.83. The stock has a market cap of £172.88 million and a P/E ratio of 26.38. Curtis Banks Group has a 1-year low of GBX 229.66 ($3.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 293 ($3.84).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Curtis Banks Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

