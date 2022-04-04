Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.32) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.03) to GBX 327 ($4.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.20).

LON TSCO opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 285.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.05. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 219.40 ($2.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.98). The firm has a market cap of £21.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

