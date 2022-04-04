Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.50.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.62. 693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.40. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $77.38 and a 12 month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,685,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,413 shares of company stock worth $14,306,552. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.