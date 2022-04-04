Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

