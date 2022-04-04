SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.63. 1,386,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,955,867. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

