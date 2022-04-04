SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 608 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 651,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,182,000 after acquiring an additional 95,381 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 66,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VONG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.59. 3,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,113. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $62.77 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

