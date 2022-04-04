SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.33. 2,448,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

