SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,154 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.86. 141,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,698,688. The company has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $63.16. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.