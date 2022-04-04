SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. 531,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,657,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.