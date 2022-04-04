Signaturefd LLC Invests $26,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $125.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average is $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

