Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,472 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $17.37 on Monday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $540.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Upland Software Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.