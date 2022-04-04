Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $100.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

SIG stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.91%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

