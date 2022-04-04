Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($181.32) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

WAF stock opened at €91.90 ($100.99) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €124.45. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($58.24) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($168.35).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

