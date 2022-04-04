Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAMG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.20. 33,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,616. The company has a market capitalization of $292.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

