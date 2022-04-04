Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $292.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 127,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 122,754 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

