Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $193.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

SI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

SI opened at $149.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average is $145.06.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 502,455 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,755,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $54,059,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after buying an additional 331,474 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

