Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Marta R. Stewart Purchases 96 Shares

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) Director Marta R. Stewart purchased 96 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.10 per share, with a total value of $12,873.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SPG traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $134.53. 1,719,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,656. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.30 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $518,891,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.47.
About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simon Property Group (SPG)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.