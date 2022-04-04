Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.47.

NYSE:SPG opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.47. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

