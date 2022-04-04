Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Citigroup upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

