Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.