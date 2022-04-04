SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

SiTime stock opened at $239.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.76. SiTime has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.14.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,934. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,627,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,563,000 after acquiring an additional 823,952 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

