Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several other reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.62. 4,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.37. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.