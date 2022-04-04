SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SKIL. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SKIL stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. SkillSoft has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 272.7% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 845,329 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,194,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after buying an additional 1,300,598 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

