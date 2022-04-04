Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 83,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 37,894 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 470.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,325. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $132.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

