Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Sleep Number stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

