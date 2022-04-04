SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $25.63 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.